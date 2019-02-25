Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Eugene Lester Chavis. View Sign



He enjoyed his time spent with his family camping and fishing. Eugene loved socializing at the local park pond. As a skilled carpenter, he spent many hours crafting beautiful pieces of work for his family.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Mattie and his loving daughter Susan Tarrant.

Surviving are his two sons and a daughter-in-law, Larry and Deidra Chavis of Bluffton, SC and Dwayne Chavis and Stephanie Watson of Lady Lake, FL; his grandchildren, Terry Jordan, Miranda (Jay) Youmans, Crystal (Vince) Austin, Jessica (Austin) Webb, Reannah (Joey) Zaborowski and Danial Chavis and six great grandchildren.

He will be laid to rest on Sunday at 2 p.m., during a graveside service at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery. The Reverend Ricky Allen will officiate.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, February 24, 2019

