Service Information
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home
502 Miller Street Ext.
Statesboro , GA 30458
(912)-764-7725
Service
11:00 AM
Macedonia Baptist Church
Statesboro , GA

STATESBORO, Ga./BULLOCH COUNTY -- Mrs. Eugenia "Jean" Berry Gay, age 90, died Friday, August 16th, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice center after a short illness.

The Portal native lived in Bulloch County all her life, and graduated from Portal High School in 1946. She went to work at the Statesboro Telephone Company and quit after four months, as it was interfering with her courting. She was 17 at the time and was going with John Metts Gay. She started going with him when she was 13. They got married on Dec. 22, 1946. They lived on the farm on Middle Ground Road, which is now Middleground Plantation. They farmed that land until 1950, then moved to Statesboro to an apartment on Zetterower.

She then worked at Alderman Roofing Company for four years and quit to take a course in shorthand and typing at what is now Georgia Southern University. She then went to work at Life Insurance Company of Georgia for 10 years, at which time she adopted her daughter, Peggy. She stayed home with her and then adopted David in September of 1965.

Jean then went back to work in 1969 at Georgia Southern for only four months and went from there to Excelsior EMC for 25 years.

Jean and her husband built their house in Middle Ground in 1976 and she has resided there until the time of her death.

She retired in 2001. In her biography, she quoted that, "I bought me a new Oldsmobile and I've been hitting the road ever since."

Jean loved her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She enjoyed going to Macedonia Baptist Church, where she was a member, singing in the choir, and leading the Women on Mission Group.

She loved going out to eat, shopping with friends and family and traveling. She always got her hair done at Sassy Hair each Thursday by Mrs. Melanie Spence, longtime friend, and nothing got in the way of that.

She lived an active lifestyle, driving herself anywhere she wanted up until she took ill back in May of this year.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, John Metts Gay; and her parents, Lucy Conner and Willie Berry; her father-in-law, John Tucker Gay; and mother-in-law, Lillie Metts Gay; her sister, ,Mary Willie Williams, and her husband, Powell Williams; her brother-in-law, Robert Eugene Gay, and his wife, Mable Gay; her sister-in-law, Mary Helmuth, and her husband, Robert Gay; and sister-in-law, Jean Duff Berry; and thought of as a daughter, Susan Waters (Ford).

Surviving are her daughter, Peggy Miley, and son-in-law, James Eric Miley, of Statesboro; son, John David Gay, and daughter-in-law, Vickie Gay, of Andrews, Texas; grandsons, Brandon Miley, and granddaughter-in-law, Tiffany Miley; and grandson, Devin Miley of Statesboro; two great-grandchildren, Lilly Miley and Aaron Whitehead of Statesboro; her brother, Jack Berry, and sister-in-law, Alice Berry, of Dudley, Mass.; her brother, Drexel Berry, and sister-in-law, Ima Jean Berry, of Statesboro, Ga.; her brother, Conner Berry, and sister-in-law, Lynette Berry, of Statesboro, Ga.; and sister-in-law, Barbara Berry of Statesboro, Ga.; and thought of as her son-in-law, Douglas Ford; and several nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

The service will be held Saturday, August 24th, at 11 a.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church in Statesboro, GA with Pastor Travis Cowart officiating, assisted by Pastor John Parker. Macedonia Baptist Church is located at 1992 Macedonia Road, Statesboro, GA.

Honorary pallbearers will be the Macedonia Baptist Church Choir and Macedonia Baptist Church Women on Mission.

The family will receive visitors following the service.

A private burial will be held in Eastside Cemetery.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459; or to Macedonia Baptist Church, 1992 Macedonia Road, Statesboro, GA 30461.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, August 21, 2019

