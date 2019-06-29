STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Eula M. Lamonte, age 72, passed into rest Monday, June 24, 2019, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center. The Bulloch County native was the daughter of the late Booster Roberts and the late Magnolia Gordon Roberts. She was a graduate of the William James High School class of 1965.
She leaves to celebrate her life: her children, Donald (L'Tona) Lamonte, Kernersville, N.C.; Tresia Lamonte, Statesboro, Ga.; Danny Lamonte, Hampton, Ga.; and Terry Lamonte, Statesboro, Ga.; sisters, JoAnn Odoms and Diane Ford, both of Statesboro, Ga.; brothers, Willie Roberts, Statesboro, Ga.; Gary and Jerry Roberts, both of Ft. Worth, Ga.; several grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends.
Family visitation will be held Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
The funeral service for Mrs. Lamonte will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019, in the Ben Samuel Hill Memorial Chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc. with Bishop Larry Jones officiating. Burial will be in the Eastside Cemetery, Northside Drive, Statesboro, Ga.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
Statesboro Herald, June 29, 2019
