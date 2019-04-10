Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eunice (Arledge) Beasley. View Sign



Mrs. Eunice was born on February 26, 1931, to the late Judson and Viola Arledge of Metter, Ga.

In 1951, she married the late George Wesley Beasley of Metter, Ga.

She graduated from Metter High School.

She was a member of Excelsior Baptist Church, where she was involved as a WMU director, Sunbeam leader and Sunday school teacher.

Mrs. Eunice ministered her faith throughout her life. Mrs. Eunice's favorite pastime was loving and spoiling her grandchildren.

She always had a smile on her face and a gentle word even when she was dealing with challenges of her own.

Mrs. Eunice was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley Beasley; her parents, Judson and Viola Arledge; her brother, Judson "Tiny" Arledge Jr.; grandson, Cliff Beasley; and grandson, Michael Meeks.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Patricia Beasley of Metter; her daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Horace Belk of Tifton, Ga.; and daughter and son-in-law, June and David Meeks of Uvalda, Ga.; granddaughters, Beth Beasley Freeman of Statesboro, Ga.; and Anna Belk May of Tifton, Ga.; grandsons, Chris Meeks of Hazelhurst, Ga.; and Hunter Belk of Mobile, Ala. She had 10 great-grandchildren, Thomas Freeman; Zoe, Isaac, Layla and Fiona Meeks; Riley and Addison Meeks; Riley, Julie and Parker May. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive family and friends from 1-2 p.m. at the Excelsior Baptist Church.

The funeral service will be held at Excelsior Baptist Church on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at 2 p.m. with Brother Jimmy Dupree and Joe and Jenny DeLoach officiating. Interment will follow in the Lake Church Cemetery in Metter.

Pallbearers will be Bill Dekle, Mike Jones, Gerald Tucker, Keith Beasley, Kenneth Beasley and Kevin Beasley.

Music will be provided by Randy Beasley and Lynda Watson.

Wood Funeral Home of Metter is in charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, April 10, 2019

