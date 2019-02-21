Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eunice Maxine (Dickey) Anvik. View Sign

Eunice Maxine Dickey Anvik of Statesboro, Georgia, peacefully passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. She was 101.

Maxine was born on October 29, 1917, in Andes, Montana, the daughter of Harmon and Rose Dickey.

One of seven children in her family, she filled the role of caregiver for her siblings and attended elementary school in one-room schoolhouses. Even as a very young child, she walked nearly two miles through fields to get to school and again to return home.

The family moved to a farm in the Yellowstone Valley near Fairview, Mont. Maxine graduated from Fairview High School as valedictorian of the class of 1936. Though unusual in this time and in that region, she continued her education at Great Falls Commercial College to learn business and secretarial skills.

During the years of the Roosevelt administration, Maxine worked in the office of the Farm Security Administration (FSA) and Soil Conservation Service (SCS), two of the "alphabet soup" projects President Roosevelt organized to help the farmers and the unemployed during the Great Depression.

Maxine married Arthur Anvik on July 6, 1938, and after farming for a few years, they moved to Glendive, Mont.

Maxine worked for the U.S. Soil Conservation Service during the time of settling the Buffalo Rapids Irrigation Project. She also worked as secretary to the post office inspector in Glendive.

Art and Maxine later owned and operated the Uptown Motel in Glendive, Mont.

Maxine was accomplished in many artistic endeavors. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, quilting and macramé. She loved to write, penning many poems, and she loved to paint.

Each of her homes was constantly surrounded by beautiful flowers. Additionally, Maxine and Art loved to grow large vegetable and fruit gardens.

In Glendive, they were active members of Our Savior Lutheran Church and both were active in the school activities of their four children.

Art and Maxine retired to Arizona near Yuma in 1976 and then to Lake Havasu City, Ariz., in later years. There, they worshiped at Mount Olive Lutheran Church.

Art and Maxine traveled extensively throughout the United States in their RV. They also toured Western Canada and parts of Mexico by car and cruise. They always took time to visit their friends and family on their travels when nearby.

Art and Maxine were avid card players, which provided them with many fun times with friends and family.

In 2004, Art and Maxine moved to Statesboro, Georgia, to spend their twilight years with their daughter, Nelda Bishop, and her family.

While living in Statesboro, Art and Maxine were active members of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Maxine enjoyed time spent with her many friends in Statesboro Newcomers Club, the "Daring Dames" Red Hat Society and Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). As a DAR member, Maxine was featured in the national magazine as the eldest of four generations of DAR/C.A.R. members.

In 2015, Maxine completed and self-published her memoir, My Century of Progress."

In her later years, Maxine mostly enjoyed just being mom, grandma and great-grandma.

Maxine reached her 100th birthday on October 29, 2017, and many of her extended family from across the United States and about 150 local friends were present to help her celebrate.

Maxine was preceded in death by her loving husband, Arthur, after 70 happy years of marriage. Also preceding her were her parents, three sisters, Ruth Moore, Daisy Kutzler and Mary Knoll; and two brothers, David Dickey and Charles Dickey.

Maxine is survived by her four loving children, Ardean Anvik, Shelton, Washington; Nelda Bishop, Statesboro, Georgia; Rolly Anvik (Barb), Absarokee, Montana; and Kevin Anvik (Dawn), Scottsdale, Arizona; seven adoring grandchildren, Kim Boberg (Andreas), Eric Bishop (Sarah), Kati Schriock (Will Wiita), Tess Irish (Jacob), Heather Anvik, Matthew Anvik (Rochelle) and Zachary Anvik (Beca); and her eight great-grandchildren, who were the apple of her eye, Jaden, Jersey, Zoe, Gage, Beau, Hannah, Eliza and Julianne. Also surviving are one sister, May Rose Yri of Chehalis, Washington; two sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Dickey, Belgrade, Montana; and Gerri Anvik, Billings, Montana; and numerous nieces and nephews, who loved her dearly.

Maxine received loving care and support from her personal physician, Dr. Saraju Dalsania, and his wonderful staff; from the directors, staff and loving nurses at Ogeechee Area Hospice, from Kindred Home Healthcare personnel and from her personal caregiver, Jesse Ricks.

Her many friends in Statesboro and her family members enjoyed visiting with her over the past months.

The family will receive visitors on Sunday, February 24, 2019, from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. in the fellowship hall of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, with a presentation by the Archibald Bulloch Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution at 2:45 p.m.

A service to celebrate Maxine's life will be at 3 p.m. in the church sanctuary with Pastor Sam Clay officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband Art, in Glendive, Montana.

Honorary pallbearers will be Maxine's Statesboro friends and the members of the DAR.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1608 Fair Road, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.

Statesboro Herald, February 21, 2019

