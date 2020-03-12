Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn "Bazemore" Dragon. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home 107 Singleton Ave Sylvania , GA 30467 (912)-564-2331 Send Flowers Obituary

STATESBORO -– Evelyn Bazemore Dragon, age 88, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.

She was born in Screven County, Ga., to the late Thomas D. and Bessie Williams Bragg.

She was a homemaker and was of Protestant faith. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved spending time with her family and friends and whose faith never wavered.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Paul Owens, Brantley "Scooter" Bazemore and Joseph Dragon; son, Larry Raiford "Bubba" Bazemore; granddaughter, Cynthia "Bit" Bragg; three sisters and three brothers.

Survivors: daughters and sons-in-law, Julier and Mitchel Bragg of Sardis, Ga.; Diann Holm of Statesboro, Ga.; and Melissa and Jeff Miller of Crawfordville, Fla.; five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation: Friday, March 13, 2020, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home.

Funeral service: Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jeff Butler officiating. Burial will follow in Screven County Memorial Cemetery.

Pallbearers: Dylan Marlowe, Hunter Marlowe, Colby Marlowe, Trace Bailey, Stone Bailey, Dusty Belk and David Belk.

Honorary pallbearers: Charlie Holm, Mitchel Bragg, Glenn Bailey, James Marlowe, Otis Williams, Jeff Miller and Ron McKettrick.

The family would like to thank Leila Lambert for her dedicated love and care of Mrs. Dragon.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30453.

Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.

www.thompsonstricklandwaters.com.



Statesboro Herald, March 12, 2020

