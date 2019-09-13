Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hill's Mortuary 58 Packinghouse Road Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7134 Visitation 7:30 PM - 8:30 PM chapel of Hill's Mortuary Funeral service 11:00 AM Durden Grove Missionary Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Evelyn Rozier, age 67, passed into rest Monday, September 9, 2019, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center after an extended illness.

Mrs. Rozier was born in Emanuel County, Georgia, to the late Isaac Culbreth Sr. and the late Annie Mae Robinson Culbreth. She received her formal education in the Emanuel County School System. She was a graduate of the Emanuel County Institute class of 1972.

At an early age, she became a member of the Durden Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Twin City, GA where she sang in the church choir and was recently appointed as mother of the church. She was also affiliated with the St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir and served on the kitchen committee.

She leaves her memories to be cherished by her husband of 42 years, Kermitt Rozier, Statesboro, Ga.; two daughters, Shala (Eugene)

Family visitation will be held Friday evening from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc.

The funeral service for Mrs. Evelyn Rozier will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Durden Grove Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Ricky Arthur presiding and the Rev. Stanford Anderson I, as eulogist. Burial will be in the Culbreth Family Cemetery, 14 Culbreth Lane, Twin City, GA.

Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.



Statesboro Herald, September 13, 2019

Smith and Maquita Rozier, both of Statesboro, Ga.; five sisters, Minister Theresa (the Rev. Waddell) Bishop and Elizabeth Sanders, both of Statesboro, Ga.; Huddie Culbreth and Anner Johnson, both of Twin City, Ga.; and Fannie Culbreth, McDonough, Ga.; five brothers, the Rev. Isaac Culbreth Jr. and the Rev. Bobby (Shirley) Culbreth, both of Twin City, Ga.; Arthur Culbreth, Statesboro, Ga.; and Marcus (Rosemary) Culbreth, El Paso, Texas; an uncle, Jestene (Nancy) Culbreth, St. Petersburg, Fla.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

