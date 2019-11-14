NEVILS, Ga. -- Mrs. Everlane McMillan, age 93, passed away peacefully on Friday night, November 8, 2019, at her residence after a brief illness under the excellence care of Ogeechee Area Hospice, surrounded by her loving family.
She was a native of Evans County, but lived in Bulloch County most of her adult life. She was a member of New Corinth Baptist Church.
She is survived by six daughters, Ester and Michael Kent, Louise Roberts and Geraldine McMillan, all of Nevils; Paula Cross, Wileane McMillan and Vera McMillan, all of Statesboro; two sons, James McMillan and Charles McMillan, both of Nevils; one sister, Melrose Holloway; and a brother, Harry and Birdie Ware, both of Claxton; 14 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The celebration of life for Mrs. McMillan will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. at New Corinth Baptist church with Pastor Willie Mae Williams as eulogist and the pastor, the Reverend Daniel Foster III, presiding. Burial will be in the Piney Grove Missionary Baptist church Cemetery.
Mrs. McMillan will lie in repose at the church from 12:30 p.m. until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Viewing will begin at noon on Friday and the family will receive family and friends from 7-8 p.m., all at the funeral home.
Professional arrangements have been entrusted to the James R. Barnes Mortuary.
Statesboro Herald, November 14, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, 2019