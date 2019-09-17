HINESVILLE -- Fannie Sue Ellis Nutting entered the church triumphant on Saturday, September 14, 2019, in Hinesville, Georgia.
A native of Statesboro, Sue attended Statesboro High School and developed lifelong friends with whom she recently celebrated at her 60th high school reunion.
A graduate of Georgia Southern University, Sue taught at GSU, UGA and in Atlanta before returning to South Georgia.
She married John Nutting in March of 1967 and lived in Hinesville over 40 years before moving to Ludowici in 2012.
Sue was a caring math teacher at Bradwell Institute for more than 20 years.
Always a sports fan, Sue loved watching her boys play football on Friday nights, cheering the Bulldogs on Saturdays, Duke basketball and supporting the Braves.
John and Sue were active members of First United Methodist Church.
After retiring from teaching, in addition to enjoying her family, she was an avid bridge player and talented gardener.
Sue is survived by her two sons, Bo (Tricia) of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina; and Bill (Amy) of Ludowici, Georgia; and her five grandchildren, Jake, Kate, Ginny, Johnnie and Anne.
The family is thankful for the special women who cared for Sue in recent years: Sheron Bulloch, Glenda Curtis, Henrietta Green and Trece Jarrett.
The funeral service will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at First United Methodist, 203 North Main Street, Hinesville, GA.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Hinesville Cemetery.
Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
