STATESBORO, Ga. -- Fernando Anthony Munilla, 65, of Statesboro, passed away on February 9, 2020, at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro after a six-year battle with posterior cortical atrophy, a rare form of Alzheimer's.

Fernando is survived by his wife of 40 years, Linda Bickford Munilla; a son, Christopher Bryan Prince (Beth), Bluffton, S.C.; daughters, Amanda Pilar Munilla, San Francisco, Calif.; and Lauren Marie Munilla (Luke Uttaro), Brooklyn, N.Y.; granddaughter, Eliza Grace Prince, Bluffton, S.C.; sister, Gloria Munilla (Armando Cruz), Knoxville, Tenn.; sister-in-law, Sandra Palmer (Scott), Barboursville, W.Va.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Fernando was born in New York City and spent most of his childhood in Queens, New York, before moving to Miami, Fla., at the age of 13. He was a 1972 graduate of Miami Springs High School. Fernando received his bachelors of architecture from the University of Florida in 1976 and his master of architecture from Virginia Tech in 1979.

Fernando and his wife, Dr. Linda Munilla, relocated to Statesboro in 1979.

Fernando was a registered architect in Georgia who worked with several regional firms before, in 1988, starting a 27-year teaching career as professor of architecture at the Savannah College of Art and Design.

Fernando additionally contributed to the professional architecture community by serving a term as president of the Savannah chapter of the American Institute of Architects and, recognizing the need for more sustainable building practices, completed his LEED certification in 2006.

Fernando retired from SCAD in 2015.

Fernando will be remembered as a dedicated and loving husband, a devoted father and grandfather, an admired colleague and mentor and a loyal friend. He led by his example of hard work, kindheartedness and a steady moral compass. He believed he was truly privileged to lead the life he did.

The family would like to thank the staff of Ogeechee Area Hospice for their kindness and excellent care.

Fernando's family will receive visitors on Thursday, February 13, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. in the parlor of Pittman Park United Methodist Church, followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. in the church sanctuary with the Rev. Bill Bagwell officiating.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459; or Pittman Park United Methodist Church, 1102 Fair Road, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, February 11, 2020

