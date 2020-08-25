1/
Mrs. Florine "Flo" (Rogers) Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Florine "Flo" Rogers Brown, age 83, died on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.
The Fulton County native had lived in Bulloch County for most of her life. She was a graduate of Statesboro High School.
She, along with her late husband, Thomas Brown, owned and operated Brown's Body Shop. She worked for RJ's for 16 years, retiring in 2014. Mrs. Flo loved pets and her customers at RJ's.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her husband, by her parents, Wiley Samuel Rogers Jr. and Ruth Helen Denmark Rogers; a brother, Danny Rogers; and her stepfather, Durwood Manley.
Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Doy Travis (Robin) Hooks Jr. of Statesboro; a daughter, Angelia Leigh Asbell of Statesboro; grandchildren, Amanda, Greg, Krystina and Ami (Ben) Lienhard, and their children, Logan and Little Ben; a brother, Richard Rogers of Jesup; and a sister, Linda Eagle of Alpharetta. Several nieces also survive.
A private graveside service will be held in Clito Baptist Church Cemetery.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, August 25, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.\

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Aug. 25 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home - Statesboro
502 Miller Street Ext.
Statesboro, GA 30458
(912) 764-7725
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved