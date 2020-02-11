Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances "Fran" (Redmon) Doyle. View Sign Service Information Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. 6101 Lawrenceville Hwy Tucker , GA 30084 (770)-564-2726 Send Flowers Obituary

Frances "Fran" Redmon Doyle, born December 2,1930, was called home by her Lord and Savior on February 7, 2020.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Tucker with the Rev. Phill Nall officiating. Interment will be in Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.

She was born in Paris, Tennessee, to Claude Randall and Vera Morgan Redmon, the oldest of seven children.

She graduated with honors from E.W. Grove High School in 1950. She met Billy Joe Doyle while visiting her grandparents in Milan, Tennessee.

Her younger sister, Claudine, declared for many years after that "she had seen him first" and that Fran had "stolen him" from her.

Bill and Fran were married on December 16, 1950, in Tupelo, Mississippi, prior to his departure for Korea. They went on to have three daughters. This year would have marked their 70th wedding anniversary.

Fran worked to support the family while Bill attended college. After his graduation, Bill worked for the U.S. Public Health Service and their family moved all across the United States, making wonderful friends in cities including Memphis, Tennessee; Chicago, Illinois; Kansas City, Kansas; Fayetteville, North Carolina, Detroit, Michigan; Lansing, Michigan; back to Chicago, Illinois, and in 1972, they made their final move to Atlanta, Georgia, where they stayed after he retired in 1988.

She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Tucker and served as an usher for many years. She was a Welcome Wagon hostess for 25 years and took great pride in her work, welcoming newcomers to her community. She was a Tupperware lady for nearly 10 years when they lived in Kansas City and Chicago.

She had a bright smile, an infectious laugh and a gift for making new friends everywhere she went. Fran loved to travel and every time the church bus rolled out of the parking lot, she was on it.

For several hours every weekday, she would visit the Northlake Festival Chick-fil-A to enjoy her kiddie meal and Dr. Pepper and the warm company of her friends. On Saturdays, she would go to the beauty shop and the nail salon before her standing lunch appointment.

She was known by all as the "butterfly lady" on account of the countless pieces of butterfly jewelry, clothing and accessories she always wore and the butterfly pictures, magnets, stickers, pillows, soap, candles, candle holders, towels, blankets, trinkets, clocks, pillows and more throughout her home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Vera; her sister, Claudine Mills; and her granddaughter, Jennifer Molway.

She is survived by her husband, Bill; their three daughters and their families, Joella (Leon) Molway of Woodstock, Georgia, and their children, Jim (Meghan) and children of Gainesville, Georgia, and Scott (Angela) and children of Woodstock. Georgia; Sherrye Grotte of Statesboro and her son, Chuck, of Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia; Kathy Jenkins of Statesboro and her children, Katie Beth of Orlando and Robert of Statesboro; brothers and sisters, June (Tommy) Paschall of Paris, Tennessee; Jerald (Ruth) Redmon of Paris, Tennessee; John (June) Redmon of Arlington, Texas; Doris Champion of Shelbyville, Tennessee; and Randi (Gary) Blackwell of Shelbyville, Tennessee; many nieces, nephews and beloved friends.

The family would like to thank First Baptist Church of Tucker, Visiting Angels Services, Dr. Matthew Wilson and the wonderful employees at "her" Chick-fil-A.

