Mrs. Frances (Denmark) Humphrey
STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Frances Denmark Humphrey, age 83, died on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at her home under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.
The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a 1954 graduate of Statesboro High School and the Bolen-Draughn's Business College.
Mrs. Humphrey worked with Sea Island Bank for 39 years as a vice president.
Mrs. Humphrey was honored to receive a Deen Day Smith Award in 2002. She was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for over 50 years.
Mrs. Humphrey was a faithful member of the First Methodist Church of Statesboro and was a member of the Dan Williams Sunday School Class.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Paul Humphrey Sr.
Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Robert Paul "Robbie" (Tammy) Humphrey Jr. of Statesboro; three sisters, Edna "Mae" Doughty of Statesboro, Marilyn Werner of McDonough, Ga.; and Janice Vance of Statesboro; five grandchildren, Robert Paul Humphrey III of Orlando, Fla.; Rodney James Humphrey of Orlando, Fla.; Robin Nicole Humphrey-Tavik (Daniel) of Rawlins, Wyo.; Ritha Marie (Cody) Leatherbury of West Virginia and Brielle Nicole Humphrey of Statesboro. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A graveside service and burial was held on Monday at 2 p.m. in Bulloch Memorial Gardens with Dr. Scott Hagan officiating.
Pallbearers were Alan Hackle, Arnold Donaldson, Glen Rogers, Jimmy Humphrey, Jimbo Anthony and Russ Lanier.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459; or to the American Cancer Society, 4849 Paulsen Street #102, Savannah, GA 31405.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, July 7, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from Jul. 7 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home - Statesboro
502 Miller Street Ext.
Statesboro, GA 30458
(912) 764-7725
