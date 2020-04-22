Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis Marion Fletcher. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Send Flowers Obituary

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Francis Marion Fletcher was born on March 16, 1936, in Haynesville, Louisiana, to Daniel Wesley and Edna Holbrook Fletcher. He spent his childhood playfully roaming the countryside around Little Rock, Arkansas.

Marion graduated from Little Rock Central High School in 1954, where he gained a lifelong friend in Don McGuire. After high school, Marion ventured to Texas and attended Southern Methodist University in Dallas, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering.

Marion started his career as an engineer with the Boeing Company in Kansas. While there, he worked on wing design of the B-52 G and H models and served in the National Guard.

After a fruitful career with Boeing, Marion moved east to Philadelphia, where he attended the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business. He earned his Master of Business Administration and doctor of philosophy in applied economics.

Marion had an illustrious 26-year academic career at

It was during his time in D.C. that Marion met Leslie Beckenbach and swept her off her feet. They subsequently married in 1978 and had three children. They moved to Statesboro, Ga., in 1994 and 1993, respectively, so that Leslie could pursue her career as a professor of accounting at Georgia Southern University.

Marion loved to garden, calling himself Leslie's yardman. He also had a passion for playing duplicate bridge and earned the rank of life master.

Marion loved to read, travel and do mind-stretching puzzles. He always kept a pot of coffee ready to pour and was known to settle down in the evening with a glass of cognac.

He was a member of Statesboro First United Methodist Church.

Marion died peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020, under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice in the East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

Marion's wit, intelligence and laughter will be missed by all those who knew him.

Marion is predeceased by his granddaughter, Ansley Forshay Fletcher; his parents, Daniel and Edna H. Fletcher; brothers, Trois Lee Fletcher and Walter Wesley Fletcher; and a sister, Ruby Ruth Goodwin.

Surviving is wife of 41 years, Leslie Beckenbach Fletcher of Statesboro; two daughters and their spouses, Alexis Fletcher (Rob) Willis of Dallas, Texas; and Calley Fletcher (April Northcutt) of Dallas, Texas; a son and daughter-in-law, Benjamin Francis (Adrienne) Fletcher of Charlotte, N.C.; four grandchildren, Francis Evered Willis, Tessa Jane Willis, Henry Francis Fletcher and Charles David Fletcher.

A private family memorial service will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, April 22, 2020

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at STATESBORO, Ga. -- Francis Marion Fletcher was born on March 16, 1936, in Haynesville, Louisiana, to Daniel Wesley and Edna Holbrook Fletcher. He spent his childhood playfully roaming the countryside around Little Rock, Arkansas.Marion graduated from Little Rock Central High School in 1954, where he gained a lifelong friend in Don McGuire. After high school, Marion ventured to Texas and attended Southern Methodist University in Dallas, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering.Marion started his career as an engineer with the Boeing Company in Kansas. While there, he worked on wing design of the B-52 G and H models and served in the National Guard.After a fruitful career with Boeing, Marion moved east to Philadelphia, where he attended the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business. He earned his Master of Business Administration and doctor of philosophy in applied economics.Marion had an illustrious 26-year academic career at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. While at LSU, he also provided expert witnessing services and earned an esteemed fellowship at the Brookings Institute in Washington, D.C.It was during his time in D.C. that Marion met Leslie Beckenbach and swept her off her feet. They subsequently married in 1978 and had three children. They moved to Statesboro, Ga., in 1994 and 1993, respectively, so that Leslie could pursue her career as a professor of accounting at Georgia Southern University.Marion loved to garden, calling himself Leslie's yardman. He also had a passion for playing duplicate bridge and earned the rank of life master.Marion loved to read, travel and do mind-stretching puzzles. He always kept a pot of coffee ready to pour and was known to settle down in the evening with a glass of cognac.He was a member of Statesboro First United Methodist Church.Marion died peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020, under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice in the East Georgia Regional Medical Center.Marion's wit, intelligence and laughter will be missed by all those who knew him.Marion is predeceased by his granddaughter, Ansley Forshay Fletcher; his parents, Daniel and Edna H. Fletcher; brothers, Trois Lee Fletcher and Walter Wesley Fletcher; and a sister, Ruby Ruth Goodwin.Surviving is wife of 41 years, Leslie Beckenbach Fletcher of Statesboro; two daughters and their spouses, Alexis Fletcher (Rob) Willis of Dallas, Texas; and Calley Fletcher (April Northcutt) of Dallas, Texas; a son and daughter-in-law, Benjamin Francis (Adrienne) Fletcher of Charlotte, N.C.; four grandchildren, Francis Evered Willis, Tessa Jane Willis, Henry Francis Fletcher and Charles David Fletcher.A private family memorial service will be held.Memorial contributions may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, April 22, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Published in Statesboro Herald from Apr. 22 to Apr. 30, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II LSU Return to Today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close