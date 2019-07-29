Guest Book View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Send Flowers Obituary

STATESBORO, Ga. - On Friday, July 26, 2019, Dr. Francois Song, loving husband and father of three daughters went home to be with the Lord.

Francois was born on May 5, 1947 in Hegbah, Cameroon West Africa to David and Emmillieme Titi Song.

Francois received his engineering degree from the Ohio State University in 1970, continuing his education at Lehigh University and completing his master's in chemical engineering in 1972. In 1996, Francois received his Doctorate of Philosophy from the University of Akron.

Finding the Lord as a young man, Francois was a faithful servant serving in many capacities. Francois attended various Christian seminars and Bible classes always eager to grow his knowledge of the Lord. Teaching Sunday school, Child Evangelism, and singing in the choir are just a few examples of how he put his faith into work. Francois was a member of the Pittman Park United Methodist Church.

Francois is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Tina, his three daughters, Marcilyne Song, Lisa Song Herrington, and Jessica Song Smith, and 8 grandchildren: KJ, Ivy, Karmyn, Arrianna, Jhalen, Ny'Emiah, Noah, and Jakayyah.

Though we know he is at rest and rejoicing in the presence of the Lord, he will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday July 30, 2019, from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be held Wednesday July 31st at Pittman Park UMC at 2:00pm with Reverend Bill Bagwell officiating. The body will lie-in-state one hour prior to the service.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson .com.

Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Published in Statesboro Herald from July 29 to Aug. 7, 2019

