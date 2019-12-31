Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred M. Page III. View Sign Service Information Flanders Morrison Funeral Home 197 South College Street Pembroke , GA 31321 (912)-653-4531 Send Flowers Obituary

ELLABELL -- Fred M. Page III, age 46, died in his sleep on the morning of December 27, 2019, at his home in Ellabell, Ga.

He is survived by his beloved grandmother, Christine Altman; two sons, JD Page and Thomas Page; and their mom, Michelle Page; his parents and stepparents, Jane Page (Greg Brock) and Fred Page Jr. (Christie Page); two brothers, John Page and Chase Page; and two grandchildren, Alayna Page and Alec Page; and their mom, Astacia Page; plus aunts, uncles and cousins.

Fred was born on March 15, 1973, at the Bulloch Memorial Hospital. He attended Marvin Pittman Laboratory School and graduated from Portal High School.

Fred owned and operated a body shop for many years. His second vocation was installing granite countertops while living in Valdosta, Ga., with his second wife, Suzanne. Fred's most recent career was as a medical technician for Elite Medical Center in Pooler, Ga. He was a hard worker and enjoyed his co-workers and customers.

Fred was blessed with two sons and two grandchildren. He was very close to his grandfather, JG Altman, and learned many things from him before his grandfather's death. He was also close to his grandmother and his parents, brothers and sons, visiting them often.

Fred was a friend to many, sharing his wonderful smile and doing whatever he could to help them. He had an online Bible study group and was faithful in his study with them. More recently, he began attending Black Creek Holy Church of God near his home that he shared with his brother, John, in Ellabell, Ga. He especially loved the music at the church.

He will be missed by his many friends, family members and his dogs, Rufus and Susie Q. He always had a good joke or funny story to tell. His life was too short, but full of love.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Flanders Morrison Funeral Home from 12:30 until 2 p.m.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. in the Flanders Morrison Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Stan Tyson officiating. Burial will follow in Eastside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Black Creek Holy Church of God, P.O. Box 381, Ellabell, GA 31308.

