Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred McDougald Page Jr.. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Send Flowers Obituary



He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Page Sr. and Mary Lee Page; and his son, Fred Page III.

He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Christie; their son, Chase; one older son, John, of Ellabell; and his mother, Jane Page; two brothers, Vick (Nancy) of Statesboro and Will (Linda) of Helena; and two stepsons, Haze

Fred was born in Statesboro, Georgia, on May 1, 1947. He graduated from Statesboro High School in 1965 where, as a senior and captain of the basketball team, he led them to a state tournament semi-final finish.

Fred graduated from Georgia Southern College with the following degrees: BS.Ed., MS.Ed. and Ed.S. In 1979, he received his Ph.D. in education from Mississippi State University in Starkville, Mississippi.

Fred was employed by Georgia Southern from 1973-2004. He retired as professor and associate dean emeritus in the College of Education.

For 14 of those years, he coordinated the College of Education's Field Experience programs, which involved all levels of preservice teaching. In 1994, Dr. Page's Field Experience program was recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education as a model for the state of Georgia. His development of the clinical associate program, the first of its kind, not only in Georgia, but in the nation, caused institutions across the U.S. to seek his expertise in helping them to develop such a program on their campuses. His work in educational supervision enabled him to have an ongoing perspective on teacher preparation in the state of Georgia and he often presented at state and national professional meetings, as well as being published in various professional journals.

He also served as an elected executive board member of the Georgia Accrediting Commission and was an ongoing resource for the Georgia Professional Standards Commission on Education.

In 1982, Coach Erk Russell invited Fred to develop and coordinate a chain crew for Georgia Southern's home football games. This allowed him a close-up view of Eagle football, which he so dearly loved. Fred remained on the chain crew until 2001. Significant sideline head injuries necessitated his giving up the down marker at the end of the 2001 season, but he continued hosting game officials until 2005. Through the years, associations with these officials created friendships that lasted a lifetime.

Fred was a member of First Baptist Church of Statesboro for more than 50 years and was a member of Bill Stubb's Care Sunday School class. He enjoyed active participation, serving as a Sunday school teacher, Sunday school director, usher, greeter and deacon for more than 35 years.

Fred was the happiest when he could take his family, along with his in-laws, Billy and Mary Gibson, traveling around our beautiful countryside. Some of their travels took them to New York's Central Park, Maui's curvy road to Hana, Oahu's Diamond Head, Colorado's Red Rocks, Washington, D.C.'s July 4th patriotic celebrations, San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge, Yellowstone's Old Faithful, the magnificent Grand Canyon, Las Vegas' never-ending entertainment, the historical cities of Boston and Philadelphia, the mountains of Shenandoah in Virginia and West Virginia, the sights of Lake Michigan and the Navy Pier in Chicago, the breath-taking Wisconsin Dells, Kennebunkport and Bar Harbor in Maine, to the fun enjoyed in Branson, Missouri. In addition to these trips, he took his family to Tacoma, Pocatello and Chattanooga to witness Georgia Southern play for three national championship titles.

Due to a multitude of health problems beginning in 1999 with a severe closed head injury that Fred experienced on the sidelines of Georgia Southern University to an unfortunate out-patient procedure which damaged his esophagus in 2005, his family made countless trips to Jacksonville, Florida, to the Mayo Clinic. Due to Fred's constant outlook of seeing the positive in all situations, he and Christie, along with Chase, dubbed Jacksonville their home away from home. They developed many friendships, both medical and personal, as they looked for opportunities to create everlasting memories with those encountered along their journey of trying to heal Fred's body. Dr. Michael Wallace, gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic, will forever hold a special place in the heart of Fred and Fred's family for his tireless efforts to keep him healthy.

Fred's life was always lived with others in mind. His greatest gift to those he encountered, especially his former elementary and middle school students, the classroom teachers in which he mentored and the student teachers which he supervised, was his ability to make each one feel as though he/she were unique and the very best at their craft. For this very reason, it was not unusual for Christie or Chase to meet former students or classroom teachers throughout the years who would each claim that "Dr. Page was their all-time favorite teacher."

Never having said an unkind word about anyone, he leaves this earth with still much to give his family and friends. Their hearts will always be filled with the love he so generously lived.

On Saturday April 11, 2020, from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., there will be a drive-thru visitation for family and friends desiring to speak to the immediate family at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home. Automobiles will enter the parking lot and be directed to the portico area. Everyone attending will be required to remain in their car, lower their window and speak to the family as they pass. Everyone will be more than six feet from the family.

A private family graveside service and burial will be Saturday at 1 p.m. in Eastside Cemetery in Statesboro with the Rev. Ricky Allen and Pastor Edward Salter officiating.

For those desiring to view the service, you may do so by joining the group "Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory Live Stream" at:

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to First Baptist Church of Statesboro's Building Fund, 108 North Main Street, Statesboro, Georgia 30458; or Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, April 11, 2020

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at Dr. Fred Page Jr. passed away peacefully in the arms of his loving wife with his youngest son, Chase, at his bedside on April 8, 2020, after being diagnosed with Lewy Body dementia in December 2016.He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Page Sr. and Mary Lee Page; and his son, Fred Page III.He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Christie; their son, Chase; one older son, John, of Ellabell; and his mother, Jane Page; two brothers, Vick (Nancy) of Statesboro and Will (Linda) of Helena; and two stepsons, Haze Smith of Orlando, Florida; and Bailey Smith of Statesboro. He is further survived by two grandchildren, J.D. Page of North Carolina and Thomas Page of Statesboro; and their mother, Michelle Page; along with two great-grandchildren, Alayna and Alec Page of North Carolina. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, Nicholas, Abby and Stephanie Campbell, Phillip, Macy and Mary Ashton Salter, Brad Arrington, Jim Page, Leslie Garcia, along with an extra special niece, Nancy Lee Page. He is further survived by his favorite cousin, Bobby Dasher (Ann) of Valdosta; and their daughter, DeeAnn Scruggs. In addition to family members, he is survived by two very special honorary members of the family, Lee Fulcher, who affectionately referred to him as "Daddy Fred"; along with Rosaland King, friend and caregiver and longtime friend, Lee Johnson.Fred was born in Statesboro, Georgia, on May 1, 1947. He graduated from Statesboro High School in 1965 where, as a senior and captain of the basketball team, he led them to a state tournament semi-final finish.Fred graduated from Georgia Southern College with the following degrees: BS.Ed., MS.Ed. and Ed.S. In 1979, he received his Ph.D. in education from Mississippi State University in Starkville, Mississippi.Fred was employed by Georgia Southern from 1973-2004. He retired as professor and associate dean emeritus in the College of Education.For 14 of those years, he coordinated the College of Education's Field Experience programs, which involved all levels of preservice teaching. In 1994, Dr. Page's Field Experience program was recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education as a model for the state of Georgia. His development of the clinical associate program, the first of its kind, not only in Georgia, but in the nation, caused institutions across the U.S. to seek his expertise in helping them to develop such a program on their campuses. His work in educational supervision enabled him to have an ongoing perspective on teacher preparation in the state of Georgia and he often presented at state and national professional meetings, as well as being published in various professional journals.He also served as an elected executive board member of the Georgia Accrediting Commission and was an ongoing resource for the Georgia Professional Standards Commission on Education.In 1982, Coach Erk Russell invited Fred to develop and coordinate a chain crew for Georgia Southern's home football games. This allowed him a close-up view of Eagle football, which he so dearly loved. Fred remained on the chain crew until 2001. Significant sideline head injuries necessitated his giving up the down marker at the end of the 2001 season, but he continued hosting game officials until 2005. Through the years, associations with these officials created friendships that lasted a lifetime.Fred was a member of First Baptist Church of Statesboro for more than 50 years and was a member of Bill Stubb's Care Sunday School class. He enjoyed active participation, serving as a Sunday school teacher, Sunday school director, usher, greeter and deacon for more than 35 years.Fred was the happiest when he could take his family, along with his in-laws, Billy and Mary Gibson, traveling around our beautiful countryside. Some of their travels took them to New York's Central Park, Maui's curvy road to Hana, Oahu's Diamond Head, Colorado's Red Rocks, Washington, D.C.'s July 4th patriotic celebrations, San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge, Yellowstone's Old Faithful, the magnificent Grand Canyon, Las Vegas' never-ending entertainment, the historical cities of Boston and Philadelphia, the mountains of Shenandoah in Virginia and West Virginia, the sights of Lake Michigan and the Navy Pier in Chicago, the breath-taking Wisconsin Dells, Kennebunkport and Bar Harbor in Maine, to the fun enjoyed in Branson, Missouri. In addition to these trips, he took his family to Tacoma, Pocatello and Chattanooga to witness Georgia Southern play for three national championship titles.Due to a multitude of health problems beginning in 1999 with a severe closed head injury that Fred experienced on the sidelines of Georgia Southern University to an unfortunate out-patient procedure which damaged his esophagus in 2005, his family made countless trips to Jacksonville, Florida, to the Mayo Clinic. Due to Fred's constant outlook of seeing the positive in all situations, he and Christie, along with Chase, dubbed Jacksonville their home away from home. They developed many friendships, both medical and personal, as they looked for opportunities to create everlasting memories with those encountered along their journey of trying to heal Fred's body. Dr. Michael Wallace, gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic, will forever hold a special place in the heart of Fred and Fred's family for his tireless efforts to keep him healthy.Fred's life was always lived with others in mind. His greatest gift to those he encountered, especially his former elementary and middle school students, the classroom teachers in which he mentored and the student teachers which he supervised, was his ability to make each one feel as though he/she were unique and the very best at their craft. For this very reason, it was not unusual for Christie or Chase to meet former students or classroom teachers throughout the years who would each claim that "Dr. Page was their all-time favorite teacher."Never having said an unkind word about anyone, he leaves this earth with still much to give his family and friends. Their hearts will always be filled with the love he so generously lived.On Saturday April 11, 2020, from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., there will be a drive-thru visitation for family and friends desiring to speak to the immediate family at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home. Automobiles will enter the parking lot and be directed to the portico area. Everyone attending will be required to remain in their car, lower their window and speak to the family as they pass. Everyone will be more than six feet from the family.A private family graveside service and burial will be Saturday at 1 p.m. in Eastside Cemetery in Statesboro with the Rev. Ricky Allen and Pastor Edward Salter officiating.For those desiring to view the service, you may do so by joining the group "Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory Live Stream" at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/jafhlive/. For friends attending the service, they may remain in their cars at a distance and view the livestream.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to First Baptist Church of Statesboro's Building Fund, 108 North Main Street, Statesboro, Georgia 30458; or Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, April 11, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Published in Statesboro Herald from Apr. 11 to Apr. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close