1/1
Fred Timothy "Tim" Bland
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fred Timothy "Tim" Bland, age 47, died Friday, September 18, 2020, at Augusta University Hospital.
The Statesboro, Georgia, native graduated from Statesboro High School and received a forestry degree from the University of Georgia and master's degree in business from Georgia Southern University.
Timothy was a Georgia registered forester and recently received his Georgia Appraiser license. Timothy was a member of the Brooklet United Methodist Church.
He loved fishing, hunting, working in the garden and spending time with his family. He enjoyed working at the Brooklet Peanut Festival each year and loved the Georgia Bulldogs.
Timothy was a 4-H shotgun coach, Southeast Bulloch FFA Advisory Board member and Brooklet Community Development Association Committee member.
He was nominated for and completed the Advancing Georgia's Leaders in Agriculture and Forestry (AGL), Class of 2014.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Bland Sr.
Surviving are his daughter, Laurabeth Bland; mother, Reta Bland; his siblings, William Bland (Helen), Julie Bland Lavender (David), Lee-Ann Bland Callahan; former spouse, Liz Bland; many nieces and nephews and four great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family received visitors on Sunday, September 20, from 5:30 pm.-7:30 p.m. at Joiner- Anderson Funeral Home.
The graveside service was held in Statesboro Eastside Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 21. Social distancing was observed during the visitation and graveside service due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pallbearers were Jason Bland, Matthew Bland, Chris Dye, Jim Grindler, Andy Hart, Jeb Lavender, Jeremy Lavender and Bill Mathis.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Brooklet Peanut Festival at P.O. Box 92, Brooklet, GA 30415.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, September 22, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Sep. 22 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home - Statesboro
502 Miller Street Ext.
Statesboro, GA 30458
(912) 764-7725
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved