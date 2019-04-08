Obituary Guest Book View Sign

STATESBORO, Ga. - Mr. Freddie W. Deal, age 75, died Friday April 5, 2019, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro. The Bulloch County native was the son of the late Allison Deal Sr. and Pricilla White Deal. Freddie graduated from Marvin Pittman Laboratory School in 1963. Following his graduation, Freddie began Working for F.C. Parker at his stockyard located in Statesboro. Soon Freddie began his career as a pure bred Duroc hog breeder, which would span over many years, until his retirement in the early 90's. He won many awards and recognitions throughout this period with the highlight being in 1979, the sale of the National Grand Champion Duroc Boar, which sold for a record amount of $21,000.00. This was the second highest sale of 1979. Additionally, Freddie conducted over 30 on the farm production sales at his farm, where he hosted buyers from throughout the United States as well as international buyers. He was a member and director of the United Duroc Swine Registry and a member, director and officer of the Georgia Duroc Breeders Association.

Freddie also had a full time career in agriculture, where he worked as the Livestock Market Specialist with the Georgia Department of Agriculture, retiring at the age of 70. In the late 80's, Freddie started Deal's Lawn Service, in which he owned and operated until 2018, retiring due to declining health.

Freddie loved cats and was known for his continuous care of stray cats. He thought it was necessary to try to save and feed every cat that he found.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Statesboro where he was a member of the Searchers Sunday School Class.

Surviving are his wife of 25 years, Diane Everett Deal of Statesboro; her children, Kent Hendrix and Eric Hendrix (Jennifer) all of Claxton; Freddie's children, Greg Deal of Lawrenceville and Tammy Deal of Clearwater, FL; a sister, Judy Ann Deal of Washington; four brothers and three sisters-in-law, Daniel L. Deal and Donna Faye Deal of Statesboro, Allison J. Deal, Jr. and Sue Deal of Brooklet, Donald Calvin Deal and Lona Deal of Statesboro and Arnold Deal of California; five grandchildren, Sara Hendrix, Ryan Deal, Callie Deal, Reese Brunnen and Emma Musser and his favorite cat "Max". Many nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive visitors on Monday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Statesboro with Dr. John Waters and Mr. Jody Stubbs officiating.

Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Billy Nessmith, Randy Nessmith, Wayne Durden, Jody Stubbs, Stan Lee and Doug Collins.

Honorary Pallbearers will be his former co-workers of the State of Georgia Department of Agriculture.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.

Friends may sign the online register book at

