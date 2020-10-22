1/1
Frederick Cope
RINCON, Ga. -- Frederick Cope, the third son of the late Robert Cope Sr. and Arrie May Wright Cope, was born May 10, 1954, in Savannah, Ga. On Sunday, October 18, 2020, he made his escape from this world. Frederick was lovingly known as "Freddie Boy."
He attended Effingham County High School and was a graduate of the class of 1973. After graduation, he joined the United States Army, where he served his country for three years. Afterwards, he worked at American Cyanamid Company in Savannah, Ga., and on construction sites as a pile driver until he became disabled.
Under the leadership of Pastor Julian Jones, he became a member of Mount Carmel Deliverance Center in 2002.
He leaves to celebrate his life: his wife, Anissa; and two stepdaughters, Neosha and Jiai Johnson; three sisters, Hazel Manier and Debbie Jefferson (Mark), both of Rincon, Ga.; Rachel Nethels (Rudy) of Springfield, Ga.; three brothers, Harold Cope (Rosa), Robert Cope Jr. (Judy) and William McCarr (Mary), all of Springfield, Ga.; one aunt, Albert Tucker (Richard) of Atlanta, Ga.; his favorite niece, Kiki Lane; and favorite nephew, Ashton Cope; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A walk-through visitation will be held on Thursday evening, October 22, 2020, from the hours of 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mt. Carmel Deliverance Center, 220 Stokes Avenue, Rincon, GA 31326.
A celebration of life service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, at the Mt. Carmel Deliverance Center with Minister David Rivers presiding and Bishop Julian Jones officiating. Interment will be private.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be enforced at the funeral services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.

Statesboro Herald, October 22, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, 2020.
