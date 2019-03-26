Mr. Gabriel Williams

Mr. Gabriel Williams, age 41, passed suddenly on Monday, March 18, 2019, at his residence. He was a native of Cincinnati, Ohio, and was the son of the late Willie Andrew "Buddy" Love.
He will be sadly missed by his mother, Priscilla Williams, Cincinnati, Ohio; siblings, Lana Williams and Larry Williams, both of Cincinnati, Ohio; and Randall Williams, Statesboro, Ga.; an aunt, Julia Pearl Simmons, Statesboro, Ga.; an uncle, the Rev. Hilton (Carrie) Simmons, Orangeburg, S.C.; a host of other relatives and friends.
Final disposition will be by cremation.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.

Statesboro Herald, March 26, 2019
