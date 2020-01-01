Ms. Gail McClouden Roberson

Service Information
James R. Barnes Mortuary - Statesboro
30 James Street
Statesboro, GA
30458
(912)-764-9742
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
James R. Barnes Mortuary - Statesboro
30 James Street
Statesboro, GA 30458
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Tabernacle Baptist Church
Obituary
STATESBORO, Ga. -- Ms. Gail McClouden Roberson, age 68, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. She was a native of Bulloch County, a graduate of William James High School Class of 1969 and a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church.
She is survived by two daughters, Tedatha Roberson and Danielle Roberson; two grandchildren, Diandria Walker and Anton Lanier Jr.; and seven great-grandchildren, De'Ozjayna Byrd, Zenobia Walker, Shalayia Walker, Matilyne Huff, Deontre Huff, Audrey Lanier and Addison Lanier, all of Statesboro; one aunt, Carolyn Brogenton; and one uncle, Henry Brogenton Jr., both of Statesboro; a sister-in-law, Cassie Dickerson, Statesboro; a godson, Lavon Byrd Jr., Statesboro; several nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
The funeral service for Ms. Roberson will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church with the Reverend Daniel Woodson, pastor/eulogist, and the Reverend Charles Weaver presiding. Burial will be in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery.
Viewing will begin at noon on Friday until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Statesboro Herald, January 2, 2020
Published in Statesboro Herald from Jan. 1 to Jan. 9, 2020
