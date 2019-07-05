Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Gale Lee Throne. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Send Flowers Obituary



As a child, his love of flying led him to pursuing a career as a corporate pilot, which he enjoyed for several years.

After moving to Statesboro in 1999, Gale started his own engineering business, GT Mobile Solutions.

His love of flying led him to join many large-scale RC plane groups, in which he met many wonderful lifelong friends which he loved dearly. He enjoyed building these RC planes and flying them at the air shows that the groups participated in.

Gale loved traveling, camping and riding his motorcycle with his dear wife.

As a child, Gale grew up in a Nazarene church, but he converted over to the Baptist faith. Gale was strong in his faith. He read his Bible daily and prayed for his family and friends.

His dearest love was his family and friends.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Statesboro.

Surviving are his wife of six years, Lynn Throne; a stepdaughter, Rebekah (Ben) Sammons; a stepson, Phillip Johnson; a granddaughter, Aubree Sammons; one son, Bradley (Janelle) Throne; his stepmother, Dorothy Throne; sisters, Karen (Rick) Hippenstiell, Shirley Folgleman; and his brother, Jeff (Bonnie) Throne. Thirteen nieces and nephews also survive.

Gale was preceded in death by his parents, John (Nina) Throne; sisters, Barbara Kurtz (wife of Ed Kurtz) and Jonell Throne.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Statesboro with the Rev. Ricky Allen officiating.

The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service.

Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, July 5, 2019

