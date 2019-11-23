Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Gary Emmitt Sanders. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA View Map Funeral 11:00 AM Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Gary Emmitt Sanders, age 64, passed away November 20, 2019, under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice. Gary was born in Statesboro, Georgia, on May 20, 1955. He was a 1973 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School and Georgia Southern College in 1977 with an education degree.

Gary married Linda Mincey, his wife of 35 years, on May 12, 1984, in Folkston, Georgia.

Gary began his teaching and coaching career at Southeast Bulloch Middle and High schools in Brooklet, Georgia. He continued his career as a programmer and later assistant director of Computer Services at Georgia Southern University for the next 20 years in Statesboro, Georgia, and then returned to his passion of coaching football and teaching history and economics at Statesboro High School in 2004.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Luther Emmitt Sanders and Lavonne Neal Sanders; and his brother, Dale Olin Sanders.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Linda Mincey Sanders of Statesboro, Georgia; his three sons, Zachary Evan Sanders of Charlotte, North Carolina; Jacob Elliott Sanders of Statesboro, Georgia; and Mackenzie Eric Sanders of Scottsdale, Arizona; brothers, Craig (Sandy) Sanders of Helendale, California; Mark (Getra) Sanders of Covington, Georgia; and Steve (Cheryl) Sanders of Statesboro, Georgia; sister-in-law, Julie Sanders Nemetz of Bogart, Georgia; mother-in-law, Peggy Brown Mincey of Portal, Georgia; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors on Monday, November 25, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel, officiated by Wade McElveen. Interment in Portal City Cemetery will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459; or -Coastal Region, 201 Television Circle, Savannah, GA 31406.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, November 23, 2019

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Gary Emmitt Sanders, age 64, passed away November 20, 2019, under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice. Gary was born in Statesboro, Georgia, on May 20, 1955. He was a 1973 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School and Georgia Southern College in 1977 with an education degree.Gary married Linda Mincey, his wife of 35 years, on May 12, 1984, in Folkston, Georgia.Gary began his teaching and coaching career at Southeast Bulloch Middle and High schools in Brooklet, Georgia. He continued his career as a programmer and later assistant director of Computer Services at Georgia Southern University for the next 20 years in Statesboro, Georgia, and then returned to his passion of coaching football and teaching history and economics at Statesboro High School in 2004.He was preceded in death by his parents, Luther Emmitt Sanders and Lavonne Neal Sanders; and his brother, Dale Olin Sanders.He is survived by his beloved wife, Linda Mincey Sanders of Statesboro, Georgia; his three sons, Zachary Evan Sanders of Charlotte, North Carolina; Jacob Elliott Sanders of Statesboro, Georgia; and Mackenzie Eric Sanders of Scottsdale, Arizona; brothers, Craig (Sandy) Sanders of Helendale, California; Mark (Getra) Sanders of Covington, Georgia; and Steve (Cheryl) Sanders of Statesboro, Georgia; sister-in-law, Julie Sanders Nemetz of Bogart, Georgia; mother-in-law, Peggy Brown Mincey of Portal, Georgia; and many nieces and nephews.The family will receive visitors on Monday, November 25, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel, officiated by Wade McElveen. Interment in Portal City Cemetery will be private.Memorial contributions may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459; or -Coastal Region, 201 Television Circle, Savannah, GA 31406.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, November 23, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Published in Statesboro Herald from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.