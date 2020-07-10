1/
Gary Loper
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CLAXTON -- Gary Loper, age 73, passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, after an extended illness. He was born in Savannah, but lived most of his life in Evans County. He was of the Baptist faith.
Gary worked at Georgia Southern University for 23 years before retiring due to medical reasons. Although Georgia Southern was the location of his job, the love of the university went well beyond that. To say he bled blue was an understatement. He loved his Eagles, never missed a game and was on the sidelines in the early years.
Gary also loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He would catch fish when no one else could. Above all, Gary loved his family. He made sure they were provided for and spent time with them. Gary truly will be missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cleo Loper and Mildred Strickland; sister, Mary Gail Loper; and his beloved fur baby, Peanut.
Survivors: left to cherish a lifetime of memories is his wife of 51 years, Judy Loper of Claxton; two daughters, Danett (Harry) Conley and Stormie (Kevin) Taylor, all of Claxton; five grandchildren, Shelbie (Jason), Jacob, Luke, Hunter and Dixie; two great-grandchildren, Jase and Slade. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends survive.
Visitation: Friday, July 10, 2020, 10-11 a.m., at DeLoach's Church.
Funeral: Friday, July 10, 2020, 11 a.m., at DeLoach's Church. Burial: DeLoach's Church Cemetery.
Remembrance: DeLoach's Church Cemetery Fund, 8152 Nevils-Groveland Road, Statesboro, GA, 30458.
Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
(912) 739-3338; www.nesmithfuneralhome.com.

Statesboro Herald, July 11, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Jul. 10 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
DeLoach's Church
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Funeral
11:00 AM
DeLoach's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home
513 West Main Street
Claxton, GA 30417
(912) 739-3338
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved