DEEP GAP, N.C. -- Gene Edward Phillips, age 79, of Deep Gap, passed away at his home on November 8, 2019.
He was son of the late Russell Fletcher Phillips and Ruth Church Phillips, born on September 13, 1940, in Wilkes County.
He is survived by son, Tony (Diane) Phillips; daughter, Shelley Phillips; granddaughter, Madison (Garrett) Phillips Darsey; brother, Alton Phillips; sister-in-law, Barbara Phillips; stepson, Keith Greer; many cousins, nieces and nephews, companion, Janice Tester; and friend, Annette Salyards.
The funeral will be at 2 p.m. November 23 at Old Fields Baptist Church, Fleetwood.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m.
Interment will be in Gap Creek Cemetery, Deep Gap.
Hampton Funeral and Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, November 19, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from Nov. 19 to Nov. 27, 2019