1/1
Mrs. Geneva Minerva White
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geneva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Geneva Minerva White, 79, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, August 20, 2020.
She was the third of nine children born to the late John Emory and Katherine Riggs Zeigler on June 11, 1941, in Brooklet, Georgia.
She married the late Theodore G. White Jr. in 1964 and remained a widow until her death.
Genny's memories will live on in the hearts and minds of those left to cherish her memory: beloved sisters, Jessie Zeigler Carter (Elton), Bettye Jean Doster; sister-in-law, Judy Raymond Zeigler; beloved nieces and nephews, Chantal Z. Black (Jayson), Adam Emory Zeigler (Brittany) and Fred Westley Zeigler (Tonya), Latasha C. Hopkins (Frederick), Stacey White, Charlie White Jr. (LaQuaya), Cushman Doster (Kizzy); and a host of great-nieces, great-nephews and many devoted and loving cousins and lifelong friends, Captain Andrew "Jack" Zeigler, Erselyn Simmons, Loretha Love Bessent, Laura Jean Travick, Glennera, Eugene and Mildred Faye Martin, Glayvera Richmond, Bernita Winfrey, Shirlene Lemons, Patricia Baldwin and Esther Bolten.
Her funeral will be Monday, August 31, at 1 p.m. at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes, 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur, GA.
Please visit www.levettfuneralhome.com to access the livestream.

Statesboro Herald, August 29, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Aug. 28 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Funeral
01:00 PM
Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - South DeKalb Cha
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - South DeKalb Cha
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy.
Decatur, GA 30034
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved