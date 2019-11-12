Guest Book View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Send Flowers Obituary

PORTAL, Ga. -- Ms. Geneva Davis Thompson, age 76, died on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at St. Joseph's/Candler Hospital in Savannah, with her family by her side.

The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a 1961 graduate of Portal High School. She worked for several years at Cari Classics in Portal and then was a homemaker for 16 years. She returned to the workplace where she was office manager for her very special friend, Edna Miller, at Miller Photo for 17 years until her retirement.

She was a member of Aaron Church of God, now Aaron Worship Center in Portal, where she enjoyed a ministry of sharing and caring for the widows and widowers.

Geneva enjoyed first and foremost spending time with her daughter, son-in-law and two grandsons. She also enjoyed traveling out of state to judge beauty pageants.

Geneva was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edward Thompson; a daughter, Lorrie Lynn Thompson; and her parents, Tom and Clara Mae Davis.

Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Shellie and Jamie Stuckey of Portal; two grandchildren, Joseph J. Stuckey IV and Corey Edward Stuckey; a sister, Willie Doris Jenkins of Portal; and 21 nieces and nephews. Special cousins and friends who were more like sisters, Margaret Motes of Pooler, Ruth Bolton, Ethel

Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home of Statesboro, Georgia.

The funeral service will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Oglesby officiating, assisted by the Rev. Roy Jarriel. Interment will be in Lake Cemetery in Metter, Georgia.

Pallbearers will be Tommy Jenkins, Tracy Jenkins, Timmy Jenkins, Terry Thompson, Earl Motes, Bobby Brown and Stuart Williams.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, November 12, 2019

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at PORTAL, Ga. -- Ms. Geneva Davis Thompson, age 76, died on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at St. Joseph's/Candler Hospital in Savannah, with her family by her side.The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a 1961 graduate of Portal High School. She worked for several years at Cari Classics in Portal and then was a homemaker for 16 years. She returned to the workplace where she was office manager for her very special friend, Edna Miller, at Miller Photo for 17 years until her retirement.She was a member of Aaron Church of God, now Aaron Worship Center in Portal, where she enjoyed a ministry of sharing and caring for the widows and widowers.Geneva enjoyed first and foremost spending time with her daughter, son-in-law and two grandsons. She also enjoyed traveling out of state to judge beauty pageants.Geneva was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edward Thompson; a daughter, Lorrie Lynn Thompson; and her parents, Tom and Clara Mae Davis.Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Shellie and Jamie Stuckey of Portal; two grandchildren, Joseph J. Stuckey IV and Corey Edward Stuckey; a sister, Willie Doris Jenkins of Portal; and 21 nieces and nephews. Special cousins and friends who were more like sisters, Margaret Motes of Pooler, Ruth Bolton, Ethel Smith , Dorothy Miller and Sister Dot Jarriel, all of Portal; Athie Lee Davis, Brenda Smith and Geri Pope, all of Augusta, also survive.Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home of Statesboro, Georgia.The funeral service will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Oglesby officiating, assisted by the Rev. Roy Jarriel. Interment will be in Lake Cemetery in Metter, Georgia.Pallbearers will be Tommy Jenkins, Tracy Jenkins, Timmy Jenkins, Terry Thompson, Earl Motes, Bobby Brown and Stuart Williams.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, November 12, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Published in Statesboro Herald from Nov. 12 to Nov. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close