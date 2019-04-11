Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Genora (Hamm) Biggs. View Sign

ELBERTON, Ga. -- Mrs. Genora Hamm Biggs, age 107, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, in Elberton, Ga. She was a native of Elbert County and a lifetime member of Union Grove Baptist Church, where she served in many capacities over the years.

She attended Friendship Elementary School in Elbert County and was a graduate of Shiloh Academy High School, Washington County, in 1928. She attended Atlanta University, but later graduated from Fort Valley State College with a BS in elementary education.

She was employed by Elbert County Board of Education for 40 years, having taught in many of its schools.

She received many awards and accolades and served on many boards and civic organizations throughout her life.

She was married to the love of her life, Deacon Hoyt Biggs, on January 21, 1933. Dea. Biggs preceded her in death September 3, 2000.

Mrs. Biggs is survived by a daughter, Melvie Sabb (George Jr.), Statesboro, Ga.; five grandchildren, Elliott, Andre, George III, Robert and Colette; 13 great-grandchildren, 16 great-great-grandchildren, five nieces, two nephews and a host of relatives and friends.

The funeral service for Mrs. Biggs will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Mack's Funeral Home and Cremation Service and will be laid to rest, all in Elberton, Ga.

Mack's Funeral Home and Cremation service is in charge of the arrangements.

This is a courtesy announcement by James R. Barnes Mortuary.



Statesboro Herald, April 11, 2019

