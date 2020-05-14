George Grover Green Jr., 71, of Cobbtown, and husband of Dale Meeks Green, died early Tuesday morning, May 12, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Savannah.
Born in Collins, he was a son of George Grover Green and Betty Cartee Green. He was a member of Evergreen Baptist Church.
George graduated from Greenleaf Business College in 1968 with a degree in business. Over the span of his career, George worked as a computer programmer for T.J. Morris (Nash Finch) and Piggly Wiggly Southern.
After his retirement, George worked for Statesboro Electric Motors.
He enjoyed his guns and fishing.
George was a longtime member of the National Rifle Association. He always talked about going to Holland Lakes to catch jackfish and in his younger years could hit a penny in the air with his .22 rifle.
In his later years, he enjoyed riding the block on his golf cart with his wife, Dale, to check on all of his kids and grandkids that lived on his farm.
Surviving are his wife, Dale Meeks Green of Cobbtown; a son, George Brian Green (Melinda) of Cobbtown; a daughter, Amanda Green See (Jason) of Cobbtown; three sisters, Ann Akins (Tony) of Hopeulikit, Joyce Lively (Harvey) of Collins and Janice Chester (Huey) of Metter; his grandchildren, George Avery Green, James Daniel Green, Justin See, Jessica See, all of Cobbtown; three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Thursday morning, May 14, 2020, from 9 until 11 o'clock in the morning at Evergreen Baptist Church. All social-distancing guidelines will be observed.
The funeral will be held at 11 o'clock in the morning, Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Evergreen Baptist Church. All social-distancing guidelines will be observed. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Stephen Freeman, Kyle Lively, Kory Akins, Lance Lively, Cody Green and Stevie Thrift.
Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Olliff, James Williams, Kelly Williams, John Canady, Sandy Sanders and Duke Thrift.
Kennedy Funeral Homes, Cobbtown Chapel, of Cobbtown, is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, May 14, 2020
