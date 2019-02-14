Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. George Harrison Fontaine Sr.. View Sign

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. George Harrison Fontaine Sr., age 88, passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at his residence.

Mr. Fontaine was a native of Newark, N.J., and lived in Deltona, Fla., for the past 20 years before recently moving to Statesboro, Ga.

Mr. George Harrison Fontaine marched in Washington, D.C., in the

Mr. Fontaine was one of the chief executives for Newark Construction Trades Training Program (NCTTP), a school which trained workers to become skilled laborers for the building and completion of terminals B and C at Newark Airport, along with the completion of the College of Medicine & Dentistry of Newark, N.J.

Mr. Fontaine is survived by his wife of 70 years, Bessie Fontaine, Statesboro, GA.; children, George (Maggie) Fontaine, Cocoa Beach, Fla.; Glen (Joy) Fontaine, Matawan, N.J.; Harry (Margie) Fontaine, James (Sonia) Fontaine and Josephine Hutchins, all of Statesboro, Ga.; Clarkson (Rachel) Fontaine, Florissant, Mo.; Wayne (Connie) Fontaine, Ocean, N.J.; a sister, Claudia Stroud, Statesboro, Ga.; one aunt, Earlene Jones of Irvington, N.J.; 20 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Family and friends' visitation will be held Thursday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc.

Mr. Fontaine will lie in state one hour prior to the funeral service.

A celebration of life service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, February 15, 2019, at the chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc. With the Rev. James Hutchins officiating.

Following the service, the family will fellowship at the CrossRoads Community Church.

Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.



Statesboro Herald, February 14, 2019

