STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. George Othello Easterling, age 70, passed at his residence on Sunday morning, June 30, 2019, after an extended illness.
He was a native of Bulloch County, a member of the Jehovah's Witnesses and a graduate of the William James High School class of 1966.
He was employed by ITT Grinnell for many years and was later employed as a senior companion by Georgia Southern University.
He is survived by a daughter, Angela Freeman (Johnnie), Statesboro; four grandchildren, Kashana Watkins and Michael Hagins III (Alsheena), both of Statesboro; and Stephens Watkins III (Bintou) and LaTasha Watkins, both of Augusta; one sister, Edna Easterling; and one brother, James Easterling Sr., both of Statesboro; special nephew, Brian Easterling; and a host of other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A memorial service for Mr. Easterling will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Parrish Street, Statesboro.
James R. Barnes Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, July 9, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from July 9 to July 16, 2019