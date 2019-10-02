BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. -- Mr. George Tassey Jr., age 71, died on Monday, September 30, 2019, at his residence under the care of Kindred Hospice.
He was born in Camp John Hay in the Philippines Islands.
He was a graduate of Ludwigsburg American High School in Ludwigsburg, Germany, in 1967.
Mr. George was a veteran of the United States Army, having served from 1967-1971, and the State Department in Washington, D.C.
He was a 1974 graduate of Georgia Southern College with a BS in education.
He was a retired teacher from Savannah Public Schools from 1975-2003. He also taught in Louisiana and Bulloch County for a total of 31 years in education.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Tassey Sr. and Dorothy Jackson Tassey.
Surviving are his family, Jamie and Vikki Calhoun of Garfield, Ga.
A private graveside service and burial will be held in Hillcrest Abbey East in Savannah, Ga.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, October 3, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from Oct. 2 to Oct. 10, 2019