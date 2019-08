METTER, Ga. -- Mrs. Georgia Mae Johnson Littles, age 65, passed away suddenly at her residence on Thursday, August 22, 2019.She was a native of Bulloch County and was a longtime resident of Metter, Candler County, Georgia. She was a member of Tremont Temple Baptist Church and was retired from Orchard Manor Nursing Home.She is survived by two sons, Serron and Angila Johnson, Statesboro; and John Wesley and Amy Cooper Johnson, Register; four grandchildren, Deneara Walden, Kiajia Johnson, Leslie and J.J. Henry; her mother, Marion Johnson, Register; a sister, the Rev. Velma and Harvey Littles, Register; two brothers, Jerry Johnson, Register; and Raymond and Rose Johnson, Statesboro; daughter-in-law, Wanda Littles, Statesboro; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.The funeral service for Mrs. Littles will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Tremont Temple Baptist Church with the Rev. Gregory Stafford, eulogist/pastor, and the Rev. William Ponder, presiding. Burial will be in Springhill Baptist Church Cemetery.Viewing will be held on Friday from noon until 8 p.m. with the wake service beginning at 7 until 8 p.m. All will take place at the funeral home.James R. Barnes Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, August 30, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.