BROOKLET, Ga. -- Mr. Gerald Lee "Jerry" Nash, age 82, died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro. Jerry was born in Springfield, Mo., and was a 1955 graduate of Osceola High School.
Following graduation, Jerry joined the U.S. Air Force, where he served four years. Upon his discharge, Jerry moved to Savannah and later returned to Missouri to work in the clothing industry.
Jerry returned with his family to Savannah, Georgia, in 1966, where he began working with UPS.
He and his family moved to Bulloch County in 1970. Jerry continued working for UPS for a total of 31 years, retiring in 1998 as a truck driver.
Jerry loved bluegrass music and was a member of the Bonded Brothers of Bluegrass. He loved being outdoors, working in his yard and spending time with his family and friends.
He was a member of the Wednesday Morning Golf Group.
He was a member of St. Matthew's Catholic Church in Statesboro.
Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Peggie Dickerson Nash of Brooklet; three daughters and a son-in-law, Sandy and Dave Macdonald, Connie Glick and Julie Nash (David Whitfield), all of Brooklet; five grandchildren, Candice Thompson and fiancé, Matt Moore of Brooklet; Alison and Dwight Woodruff of Kennesaw, Trevor and Mary Alderman of Fort Stewart, Jud Van Deuson of Peachtree Corners and Hayden Harvey of Brooklet; four great-grandchildren, Kinsley, Aniston and Aubrey Alderman and Mason Thompson; and four sisters and three brothers-in-law, Virginia Lindsey of Harrisonville, Mo.; Susan and David Hilty of Deepwater, Mo.; Mary Lynn and Dub Townsend of Springfield, Mo.; and Lana and Scott Cutbirth of Springfield, Mo.
The family will receive visitors on Sunday from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.
The funeral service will be Monday at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Father Doug Clark officiating, assisted by the Rev. Bill Bagwell. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Trevor Alderman, Hayden Harvey, Jud Van Deusen, Dwight Woodruff, Matt Moore, David Whitfield and Dave Macdonald.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Bonded Brothers of Bluegrass and the Wednesday Morning Golf Group.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, July 27, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Published in Statesboro Herald from July 27 to Aug. 4, 2019