Mr. Gerald Warren Green, 73, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.He was born August 25, 1945, in Wilkinson County, Georgia, earned a bachelor's degree in forestry from the University of Georgia and was a retired forester for the Georgia Forestry Commission, where he received several state service awards.Gerald was a member of Pittman Park United Methodist Church and was a former member of Millen Baptist Church.Gerald served as board chairman several years for Millen-Jenkins Recreation Department and enjoyed coaching youth baseball and basketball.In recent years, he really enjoyed watching his grandchildren's participation in all sports.Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. at Crowe-Fields Funeral Home.The graveside service will be 11:30 a.m. in Millen Cemetery with the Rev. Bill Bagwell officiating.Honorary pallbearers will be members of the BOCH Sunday School Class of Millen Baptist Church.Survivors include his wife, Kay Green; his daughter, Erin Green Burton (Aaron); son, Scott Green (Nicole) of Statesboro; grandchildren, Ava and Claire Burton and Griffin and Chloe Green; and a sister, Marilyn Lampp (Dawson) of Dublin.Memorials may be made to Pittman Park United Methodist Church.Crowe-Fields Funeral Home of Millen in charge of arrangements.Crowe-Fields Funeral Home, Inc. P.O. Box 876, 364 East Winthrope Avenue, Millen, GA 30442; Phone: (478) 982-5222; FAX: (478) 982-5224.Statesboro Herald, June 12, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.