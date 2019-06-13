Mr. Gerald Warren Green, 73, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.
He was born August 25, 1945, in Wilkinson County, Georgia, earned a bachelor's degree in forestry from the University of Georgia and was a retired forester for the Georgia Forestry Commission, where he received several state service awards.
Gerald was a member of Pittman Park United Methodist Church and was a former member of Millen Baptist Church.
Gerald served as board chairman several years for Millen-Jenkins Recreation Department and enjoyed coaching youth baseball and basketball.
In recent years, he really enjoyed watching his grandchildren's participation in all sports.
Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. at Crowe-Fields Funeral Home.
The graveside service will be 11:30 a.m. in Millen Cemetery with the Rev. Bill Bagwell officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the BOCH Sunday School Class of Millen Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Kay Green; his daughter, Erin Green Burton (Aaron); son, Scott Green (Nicole) of Statesboro; grandchildren, Ava and Claire Burton and Griffin and Chloe Green; and a sister, Marilyn Lampp (Dawson) of Dublin.
Memorials may be made to Pittman Park United Methodist Church.
Crowe-Fields Funeral Home of Millen in charge of arrangements.
