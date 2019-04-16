Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Geraldine "Gerri" (Fordham) Lanier. View Sign

LEEFIELD, Ga. -- Mrs. Geraldine "Gerri" Fordham Lanier, age 80, died Sunday, April 14, 2019, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro. The Bulloch County native was the daughter of the late R.C. Fordham and Mary Bragg Fordham. She was the youngest of their 14 children.

Gerri was raised in the Emit Community of Bulloch County and was a member of the second graduating class of Southeast Bulloch High School, the class of 1957.

In 1960, she married Jack Lanier and they made their home on the family farm in Leefield. The remainder of her life was spent being a farmer's wife and a momma.

She worked alongside Jack with his farming operation until his retirement in 2006.

Following over 49 years of marriage, Jack died May 15, 2009.

Gerri was an active member of Leefield Baptist Church, where she spent many years assisting with Vacation Bible School.

She loved cooking for family and friends and making floral arrangements for her church and cemetery.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, 12 brothers and sisters, which included Luteria Gerrald and Paul Fordham, both of Bulloch County.

Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Pat Lanier Jones and Larry Jones and Bonnie Lanier Rushing and Mike Rushing, all of Leefield; two grandsons, which were her pride and joy, Chad and Travis Rushing, both of Leefield; a sister, Yvonne Plyler of Winter Haven, Fla.; two sisters-in-law, Sally Fordham of Lexington, Ky.; and Frances Lanier of Statesboro; and her extended family, which includes Franklin and Betty Lee of Brooklet and Ginny and Jerome Jones of Leefield; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Elder John Scott officiating. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Chip Strickland officiating.

Pallbearers will be Andy Fordham, Ronnie Carrasco, Lucky Hiers, Jeremy Fordham, Lee Cromley, Charley Cromley, Toby Conner and Donald Joiner.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459; , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or

Friends and family may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, April 16, 2019

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at LEEFIELD, Ga. -- Mrs. Geraldine "Gerri" Fordham Lanier, age 80, died Sunday, April 14, 2019, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro. The Bulloch County native was the daughter of the late R.C. Fordham and Mary Bragg Fordham. She was the youngest of their 14 children.Gerri was raised in the Emit Community of Bulloch County and was a member of the second graduating class of Southeast Bulloch High School, the class of 1957.In 1960, she married Jack Lanier and they made their home on the family farm in Leefield. The remainder of her life was spent being a farmer's wife and a momma.She worked alongside Jack with his farming operation until his retirement in 2006.Following over 49 years of marriage, Jack died May 15, 2009.Gerri was an active member of Leefield Baptist Church, where she spent many years assisting with Vacation Bible School.She loved cooking for family and friends and making floral arrangements for her church and cemetery.She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, 12 brothers and sisters, which included Luteria Gerrald and Paul Fordham, both of Bulloch County.Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Pat Lanier Jones and Larry Jones and Bonnie Lanier Rushing and Mike Rushing, all of Leefield; two grandsons, which were her pride and joy, Chad and Travis Rushing, both of Leefield; a sister, Yvonne Plyler of Winter Haven, Fla.; two sisters-in-law, Sally Fordham of Lexington, Ky.; and Frances Lanier of Statesboro; and her extended family, which includes Franklin and Betty Lee of Brooklet and Ginny and Jerome Jones of Leefield; and many nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Elder John Scott officiating. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Chip Strickland officiating.Pallbearers will be Andy Fordham, Ronnie Carrasco, Lucky Hiers, Jeremy Fordham, Lee Cromley, Charley Cromley, Toby Conner and Donald Joiner.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459; , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org ; or to the church of the donor's choice.Friends and family may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, April 16, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Funeral Home Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home

502 Miller Street Ext.

Statesboro , GA 30458

(912) 764-7725 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Statesboro Herald from Apr. 16 to Apr. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.