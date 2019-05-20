STATESBORO, Ga. - Geraldine Tobias, age 73, passed away Friday May 17, 2019 after a brief illness.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Raymond Tobias; two daughters, Lenore LaBree (Randy) of Bulloch County and Sharon Frost (Bill) of Duluth, GA; one son, George Tobias (Linda) of Wallkill, NY; grandchildren, Eddie Freber (Katie), Kristin Howard (Steven), Jonathan Freber, Eric McClelland, Rachel McClelland, Nikki Bower (Sean), Meghan Tobias, Nikki Freber, Jessica Freber, Matthew LaBree, Adam LaBree, Jacob Parker, Katelinn Parker; great-grandchildren, Shane, CJ, Jaylen, Aubrey, Kyleigh, Ruthie.
Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, May 19, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from May 20 to May 28, 2019