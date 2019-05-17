Mrs. Geraldine "Gerri" Tremble Travis, age 68, passed on Tuesday, May 14th, after a brief illness at East Georgia Regional Medical Center with her husband and family by her bedside.
She was a Bulloch County native, having resided in Alexandria, Va., for many years before returning home.
She was a 1969 graduate of William James High School. She was a member of the Mount Zion A.M.E. Church.
She was a retired employee of the Federal Bureau Investigation (FBI) of Washington, D.C., after 40 years of dedicated service.
She is survived by a loving husband, Mr. Carl Travis of Statesboro, Ga.; a loving daughter, Yakina (John) Parker of Newport News, Va.; her loving sisters, Mrs. Ethel Tremble Tillman, Ms. Janie Tremble, Mrs. Juanita Tremble Meriwether, all of Statesboro, Ga.; her loving brothers, Mr. Luther (Gloria Jean) Tremble Sr. and Mr. Earl Tremble, both of Statesboro, Ga.; three grandchildren, a loving uncle, Mr. James Willie (Doretha) Clifton of Statesboro, Ga.; a loving sister-in-law, Mrs. Bonnie Tremble of Statesboro, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
The homegoing celebration service for Mrs. Geraldine Tremble Travis will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, Highway 24 East, Statesboro, GA, with the Rev. Earl Perkins, presiding/pastor, and the Rev. Craig R. Tremble, eulogist. Interment will be held at a later date in the Mount Comfort Cemetery in Alexandria, Va.
Express condolences at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel, & E.C. Whitaker Mortuary Services, Alexandria, VA, are in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, May 17, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Published in Statesboro Herald from May 17 to May 24, 2019