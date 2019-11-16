Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ginger Palmer. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM Daisy United Methodist Church Daisy , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Ginger was born in Savannah, Georgia, to Tommy Palmer and Paulette (Anderson) Schneider. She was a 1987 graduate of Early County High School. Ginger held many professional positions over the years, but all of them had one thing in common: caring for others.

Ginger was fun, outgoing and she made lifelong friends wherever she went. She will be missed by all who knew her.

She loved Jesus, her family and the Georgia Bulldogs.

She will be remembered for her kindness, her humor and her selfless generosity. She was truly a beautiful soul.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Tina Palmer; and by her grandparents, Jack and Audrey Anderson of Nevils, Ga.; and W.T. and Dorothy Palmer of Claxton, Ga.

Ginger is survived by her parents, Tommy Palmer of Statesboro, Ga.; and Paulette and Jeffrey Schneider of Jacksonville Beach, Fla.; her children, Blake Ezell of Jacksonville Beach, Fla.; and Chandler Steffen (Tyler) of Guyton, Ga.; her grandchildren, Jace and Jackson Steffen and Dahlia Ezell; her siblings, Jay Palmer (Amy) of Blakely, Ga.; Julie Strickland (Tim) of Pembroke, Ga.; Jarett Palmer (Jennifer) of Springfield, Ga.; Katie Houser (Ryan) of Jacksonville Beach, Fla.; and Kenny Webb (Erin) of Slidell, La. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, each of whom she convinced was her favorite.

A memorial service will be held in her honor at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Daisy United Methodist Church in Daisy, Georgia.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity, planting a hydrangea or performing an act of kindness for someone who can do nothing in return.



Statesboro Herald, November 16, 2019

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at Ginger Palmer, age 50, passed away peacefully at home and surrounded by family on November 13, 2019, following a courageous battle with cancer.Ginger was born in Savannah, Georgia, to Tommy Palmer and Paulette (Anderson) Schneider. She was a 1987 graduate of Early County High School. Ginger held many professional positions over the years, but all of them had one thing in common: caring for others.Ginger was fun, outgoing and she made lifelong friends wherever she went. She will be missed by all who knew her.She loved Jesus, her family and the Georgia Bulldogs.She will be remembered for her kindness, her humor and her selfless generosity. She was truly a beautiful soul.She was preceded in death by a sister, Tina Palmer; and by her grandparents, Jack and Audrey Anderson of Nevils, Ga.; and W.T. and Dorothy Palmer of Claxton, Ga.Ginger is survived by her parents, Tommy Palmer of Statesboro, Ga.; and Paulette and Jeffrey Schneider of Jacksonville Beach, Fla.; her children, Blake Ezell of Jacksonville Beach, Fla.; and Chandler Steffen (Tyler) of Guyton, Ga.; her grandchildren, Jace and Jackson Steffen and Dahlia Ezell; her siblings, Jay Palmer (Amy) of Blakely, Ga.; Julie Strickland (Tim) of Pembroke, Ga.; Jarett Palmer (Jennifer) of Springfield, Ga.; Katie Houser (Ryan) of Jacksonville Beach, Fla.; and Kenny Webb (Erin) of Slidell, La. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, each of whom she convinced was her favorite.A memorial service will be held in her honor at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Daisy United Methodist Church in Daisy, Georgia.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity, planting a hydrangea or performing an act of kindness for someone who can do nothing in return.Statesboro Herald, November 16, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Published in Statesboro Herald from Nov. 16 to Nov. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close