STATESBORO, Ga. - Mrs. Glarushia Riggs Blakely, 89, wife of the late James W. Blakely entered eternal rest on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Piedmont Henry Hospital in Stockbridge, Ga. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced later by Sexton-Hall Funeral Home, 5 Birkenhead Road, Port Wentworth, GA (912) 964-4336. Please sign our online guestbook at www.sextonhallfh.com.
Statesboro Herald, June 1, 2019
