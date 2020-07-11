STATESBORO, Ga. -- Glea LaJoyce Simmons Pruitt, age 52, passed away on July 3, 2020.
The resident of Decatur, Ga., was born January 16, 1968, in Statesboro, Georgia, to the late Mr. Donnell and Mrs. Dorothy (Smith) Simmons.
She accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized by the late Reverend Japan Holmes at Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Register, Ga.
Raised in Statesboro, Glea received her formal education in the public school system of Bulloch County. She was a 1986 graduate of Statesboro High School. She went on to attend South Georgia State College in Douglas, Ga., for two years and completed her undergraduate studies at Clayton State University (Morrow, Ga.), where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology. At the time of her untimely death, she was working towards the completion of a master's degree in education.
Glea was a devoted educator, who had a boundless love for children and the special needs students she mentored as a faculty member at the Charles R. Drew High School in Riverdale, Ga., (DeKalb County).
She was a dutiful daughter, a loyal friend and a fearless defender of those who could not defend themselves or had suffered a gross injustice.
She leaves to cherish her memory: her loving mother, Mrs. Dorothy Simmons, Statesboro, Ga.; her brother, Victor Simmons (Sharon) of Statesboro, Ga.; a sister, Star Williams of Atlanta, Ga.; three nephews, Dylan Simmons of Nashville, Tenn.; Matthew Simmons of Decatur, Ga.; and Daryhus Williams of Atlanta, Ga.; nieces, Maya Simmons of Philadelphia, Pa.; and Doneshia Williams of Atlanta, Ga.; four uncles, eight aunts and a host of other relatives and friends.
A public viewing was held Friday afternoon from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Hill Mortuary, Inc.
A graveside homegoing service will be held for the immediate family at noon Saturday, July 11, 2020, in the Bulloch Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Daniel C. Woodson officiating.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
Statesboro Herald, July 11, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.