1/
Mrs. Glenda (Chester) Ellis
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Glenda Chester Ellis, age 78, passed away on Friday, August 21st, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Savannah.
Mrs. Glenda was born on January 9th, 1942, to the late Mr. Arthur and Mrs. Rita Chester.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Remer Ellis; a daughter, Rhonda Gay; and her sister, Billy Jean Wilson.
She is survived by her daughter, Regina Graham (Keith Finch); her son, Raymond Ellis; grandsons, Cory Graham, Marion Gay (Skyler) and Jeese Gay; and two great-granddaughters, Taylen and Emma Gay, all of Statesboro; her brother, Levaughn Chester of Louisiana; and Brenda Parker of Sylvania, Ga.; as well as a special friend and caregiver, Donna Lynn Finch. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive visitors on Monday from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.
The funeral will follow visitation at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.
Friends may sign the online register book and view the updated obituary at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, August 22, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Aug. 22 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
01:30 - 03:00 PM
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home - Statesboro
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Funeral
03:00 PM
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home - Statesboro
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home - Statesboro
502 Miller Street Ext.
Statesboro, GA 30458
(912) 764-7725
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved