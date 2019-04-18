Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenda H. Coursey. View Sign



The Bulloch county native lived here all of her life and worked at Shoney's since 1980. She was a member of Statesboro Assembly of God. Glenda was a loving and caring mother and grandmother.

Surviving are one son, Jeffery Leon (Priscilla) Coursey of Guyton, Ga.; three daughters, Karen Melissa (Victor) Lee of Charleston, S.C.; Jennifer Ann (Randall) Johnson of Brooklet, Ga.; and Annette Coursey (Royce) Rigdon; one sister, Sheryl (Wayne) Swint of Stilson, Ga.; three brothers, Claude (Wanda) Holloway Jr. of Statesboro, Ga.; George Mickey Holloway of Brooklet, Ga.; and Jerry (Alice) Holloway of Brunswick, Ga.; 10 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors with the Rev. Joe Eason officiating. Burial will follow the service in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be Saturday, April 20, 2019, from 3 p.m. until the hour of the service at Deal Funeral Directors.

Pallbearers will be Thomas Holloway, Jamie Holloway, Keith Holloway, Danny Covington, Elliott Swint and Tommy Holloway.

Memorials contributions may be made to Rockin Out Alzheimer's Disease Foundation, P.O. Box 2109, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, April 18, 2019

