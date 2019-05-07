Mr. Glenn D. "Buddy" Mabry, 82, of Sylvania, Ga., passed away in the company of his family at the Optim Medical Center-Screven on May 5, 2019.
Buddy was born in Union, S.C., on March 3, 1937, to the late Lester Crawford and Josephine Horne Mabry. He was a lifelong farmer, working on a dairy farm and later working for Newton Farms until his retirement.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Mary Elise Mabry; and siblings, Bo Horn, Elnora Knighten Bolton, Betty and Jean Webber.
He is survived by children, Tony (Janice) Mabry Sr. of Spartanburg, S.C.; Randall Mabry Sr. and David Mabry, both of Sylvania, Ga.; grandchildren, Tony Mabry Jr., Amanda Mabry, Jamie Glenn, Randall Mabry Jr. Matthew Mabry and Joshua Mabry; three great-grandchildren, sister, Willie Heverley of Norfolk, Va.; his companion, Myrtle Bolton of Millen, Ga.; and a special friend, Darlene Bolton of Waynesboro, Ga.
Visitation will be held Tuesday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, Screven Chapel.
The service will be held Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Screven Chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Steve Sirmons officiating.
Statesboro Herald, May 7, 2019
