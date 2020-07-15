Gloria Helen Ellis, 85, of Brunswick, departed this life Monday, July 6, 2020, at her residence.
A memorial service will be conducted Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
Born December 23, 1934, in Brooklet, Georgia, to the late William Lee and Bernice Wilson McElveen, she attended Georgia Baptist and became a registered nurse.
While in nursing school, she met her future husband, the late Dr. Ralph G. Ellis Jr. She was also a homemaker raising three children.
Mrs. Ellis had been a resident of Glynn County since 1978 and was a member of First Baptist Church of Brunswick. She was an avid reader and enjoyed working in her yard.
Survivors include her children, Grier Ellis and wife, Jennifer, of Callahan, Fla.; Lynne Ellis of Brunswick and Steven Ellis and wife, Chun, of Los Gatos, Calif.; two grandchildren, Griffin Ellis and Preston Ellis; a sister, Laurie McLaughlin of Pensacola, Fla.; and a brother, Eugene "Mac" McElveen of Screven, Ga.
The family will receive friends Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 1 p.m. until the memorial hour at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. www.edomillerandsons.com.
Statesboro Herald, July 15, 2020
