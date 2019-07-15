Guest Book View Sign Service Information Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home - Statesboro 238 West Main St. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-2100 Viewing 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home - Statesboro 238 West Main St. Statesboro , GA 30458 View Map Lying in State 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Elm Street Church of God 29 Elm Street Statesboro , GA View Map Service 11:00 AM Elm Street Church of God 29 Elm Street Statesboro , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Gloria Simmons Roberts, age 63, passed away Friday July 12th at her residence under the care of Regency Southern Care Hospice Services. She was a Moncks Corner, S.C., native but resided in Bulloch County for many years. She was a graduate of Berkeley High School in Moncks Corner. She received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education from South Carolina State University in Orangeburg, S.C., a Master of Education degree in Early Childhood from Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, Ga., and a Specialist Degree in Curriculum and Technology from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Fl. She taught elementary education in the Screven County, Vidalia City, and the Burke County School Systems and retired as a teacher with the Bulloch County School System.

Mrs. Roberts was a member of Brannen Chapel United Methodist Church for many years where she served as a Communion Steward and Vacation Bible School teacher. She later became affiliated with 3:16 Church in Statesboro. She trasferred her membership to First McCanaan Baptist Church is Sardis, Ga., with her husband where she sang in the church choir and worked in the food ministry. She was a faithful member of the Sardis-Girard Community Choir an was also a devoted attendee of the Community Bible Study Group in Statesboro.

She is preceded in death by a son, Christopher Roberts, and a brother Jerome Simmons.

She is survived by a devoted loving husband Lenwood Roberts of Statesboro, Ga.; her loving sons Bryant Roberts and Benjamin Roberts both of Atlanta, Ga.; her loving parents Mr. Leroy and Mrs. Eva Simmons of Moncks Corner, S.C.; a loving sister Janette (Eugene) Wooldridge of Richmond, VA.; a loving brother Cory (Tauheeda) Bryant of Atlanta, Ga.; a special family member Shari Singleton of Dallas, TX.; and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Viewing will be held Monday July 15, 2019 from 2-7pm at the Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel.

Home Going Celebration Services for Mrs. Gloria Roberts will be held Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 11am at the Elm Street Church of God, 29 Elm Street, Statesboro, with Minister Jean Callaway, Presiding, the Rev. Willie Callaway, Eulogist, and the Rev. Alexander

Mrs. Gloria Roberts will lie-in-state from 10am until funeral hour. There will be no viewing after eulogy.

Smith , Pastor. Interment will be held in First McCanaan Baptist Church Cemetery, Murray Hill Road, Sardis, Ga.

