STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Gordon A. Franklin Jr., age 81, died on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro. He was born in Guatemala, Central America, to Gordon A. Franklin Sr. and Sarah Davie Franklin, while his father was working in the tobacco industry there. The family returned to Statesboro when he was 2 years old.
Gordon graduated from Statesboro High School in 1955 and later graduated from the University of Georgia with a BBA in business administration. He was the owner and operator of Trans Oil Company in Statesboro for 55 years.
Gordon was a member of Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church.
He loved fishing, hunting and football.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon A. Franklin Sr. and Sarah Davie Franklin Gougler.
Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Ann Cason Franklin of Statesboro; three sons and daughters-in-law, Gordon A. Franklin III and Beverly of Statesboro, Robert D. Franklin and Marie of Shellman Bluff and Cason A. Franklin and Tina of Wasougal, Wash.; three grandchildren, Robby Franklin, and wife, Mary Beth, of Brooklet; Katy Ann Franklin of Jacksonville, Fla.; and Heather Franklin of Statesboro; a sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Sam Rouch of Gainesville; a brother, Davie Franklin of Augusta; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sue C. and Perry Smith of Statesboro; and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bobby and Jane Cason of Statesboro. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive visitors on Friday, November 8, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church, 2290 Westside Road, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.
The funeral service will follow the visitation at Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church with Elder John Scott officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers will be his nephews.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church, c/o James Deal, 210 Jonathan Road, Statesboro, GA 30458; or Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.
