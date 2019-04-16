Grace Ann Graham, age 77, died Monday, April 15, 2019, at Azalea Health and Rehabilitation Center after a long illness.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace Ann Graham.
The lifelong resident of Bulloch County was employed over 20 years with Braswell Foods.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Graham.
Surviving are one son, Danny Graham; one daughter, Suzie Ann Fox; two brothers, Bill Mixon and Johnny Ray Mixon; one sister, Evelyn Dickey; one half-brother, Jesse Johnson; five grandchildren, Chad Watson, Ashley Watson, Dana Graham, Ryan Graham and Josh Graham; several great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 4 p.m. in Bulloch Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Don Berry officiating.
Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
www.dealfuneraldirectors.com.
Statesboro Herald, April 16, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Deal Funeral Directors
22757 Hwy 80 East
Statesboro, GA 30461
(912) 764-5683
Published in Statesboro Herald from Apr. 16 to Apr. 24, 2019