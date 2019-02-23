Grady McClain

Grady McClain, 89, of Statesboro, died early Friday, February 22, 2019, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.
Mr. McClain was born in Bulloch County on December 3, 1929, and was a communicant of St. Mathews Catholic Church in Statesboro.
He was retired from Wearhousers Pulp and Paper, where he was the machine room supervisor.
Mr. McClain was a veteran of the United States Army, having served from 1948-1954 in active duty and an additional five years of service in the Reserves.
Surviving are his wife, Mae Manuel McClain of Statesboro; his daughters, Debbie McClain of Statesboro and Linda McClain of Louisville, Kentucky; granddaughter, Carissa Corbet of Louisville, Kentucky; three stepdaughters, Paula Sewell of Cobbtown, Carla Lynn of Cobbtown and Lora Wilson of Statesboro; a step-granddaughter, Casey Lynn Plamondon of Statesboro; a step-great-granddaughter, Ellasyn Plamondon; a sister, Alberta Deal of Statesboro; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Sunday, February 24, 2019, from 6 until 8 o'clock in the evening at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, with a rosary service to begin at 7:30.
The funeral will be held 11 o'clock in the morning on Monday, February 25, 2019, at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel. Interment will be in Lake Cemetery.
Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, February 23, 2019
