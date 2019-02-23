Grady McClain, 89, of Statesboro, died early Friday, February 22, 2019, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grady McClain.
Mr. McClain was born in Bulloch County on December 3, 1929, and was a communicant of St. Mathews Catholic Church in Statesboro.
He was retired from Wearhousers Pulp and Paper, where he was the machine room supervisor.
Mr. McClain was a veteran of the United States Army, having served from 1948-1954 in active duty and an additional five years of service in the Reserves.
Surviving are his wife, Mae Manuel McClain of Statesboro; his daughters, Debbie McClain of Statesboro and Linda McClain of Louisville, Kentucky; granddaughter, Carissa Corbet of Louisville, Kentucky; three stepdaughters, Paula Sewell of Cobbtown, Carla Lynn of Cobbtown and Lora Wilson of Statesboro; a step-granddaughter, Casey Lynn Plamondon of Statesboro; a step-great-granddaughter, Ellasyn Plamondon; a sister, Alberta Deal of Statesboro; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Sunday, February 24, 2019, from 6 until 8 o'clock in the evening at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, with a rosary service to begin at 7:30.
The funeral will be held 11 o'clock in the morning on Monday, February 25, 2019, at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel. Interment will be in Lake Cemetery.
Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com.
Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, February 23, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Kennedy Funeral Homes - Hooks Chapel
223 South Broad Street
Metter, GA 30439
(912) 685-2131
Published in Statesboro Herald from Feb. 23 to Mar. 2, 2019